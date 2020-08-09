GWM Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

