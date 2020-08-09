GWM Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15,141.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,819,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,320 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $113,670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

