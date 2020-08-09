GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.