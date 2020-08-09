GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

