GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,740 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cree by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,327 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,171 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,092,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.