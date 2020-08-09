GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,363 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 223,404 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,914 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after purchasing an additional 140,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.