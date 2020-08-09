GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,713 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $80.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

