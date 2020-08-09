GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,878 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,878 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.