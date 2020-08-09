GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Display by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 78.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $186.56 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

