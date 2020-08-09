GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

GWPH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $175.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,100 shares of company stock worth $7,867,272. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 64.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at $26,291,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

