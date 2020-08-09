Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz Sells 15,000 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,749,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,483,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, Amirali Talasaz sold 20,108 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,691,082.80.
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04.
- On Monday, May 11th, Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $18,331,507.68.
- On Friday, May 8th, Amirali Talasaz sold 25,049 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,257,666.37.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $112.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
