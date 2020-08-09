Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz Sells 15,000 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,749,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,483,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Amirali Talasaz sold 20,108 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,691,082.80.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04.

On Monday, May 11th, Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $18,331,507.68.

On Friday, May 8th, Amirali Talasaz sold 25,049 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,257,666.37.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $112.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.