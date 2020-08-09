Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.58 ($43.35).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €23.58 ($26.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 12-month high of €59.54 ($66.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.