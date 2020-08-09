Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $6,726,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

