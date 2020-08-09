FY2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Cut by Analyst

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NYSE:TU opened at $17.93 on Thursday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TELUS by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,733,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TELUS by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,949,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 65,942 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

