FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issued By DA Davidson

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $166.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $184.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,264,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 65.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,220 shares of company stock worth $10,013,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.