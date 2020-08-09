FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.32. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

NYSE MNK opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.29. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

