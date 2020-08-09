FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

