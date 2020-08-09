Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 50,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $504.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fluidigm by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

