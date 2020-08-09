Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $70.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.47.

FND stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.09. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Fung bought 2,240 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,564.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,900 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,399 shares of company stock worth $108,949,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 137,400.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 275.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,720 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

