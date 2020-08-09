Financial Survey: Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) vs. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

4.8% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Pivotal Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of Pivotal Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and Pivotal Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Pivotal Software 0 6 0 0 2.00

Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Pivotal Software has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Pivotal Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pivotal Software is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Pivotal Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.72 -$45.10 million $0.21 12.29 Pivotal Software $657.49 million 6.41 -$141.90 million ($0.63) -23.81

Cheetah Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pivotal Software. Pivotal Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheetah Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Pivotal Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile -14.45% 2.08% 1.48% Pivotal Software -17.67% -9.70% -6.66%

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pivotal Software has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Pivotal Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.