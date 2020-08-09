Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to C at TheStreet

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $189.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

