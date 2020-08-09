Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Exeo Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:EXEO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.85. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 16,121 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. Its products under development include Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones; Zaaz smart TV keyboards; and Extreme Gamer products.

