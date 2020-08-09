Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Exelon (NYSE:EXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

