Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Evertec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Evertec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

EVTC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Evertec has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evertec by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Evertec by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Evertec by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

