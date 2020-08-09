Evercore ISI Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Underperform

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $310.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.13.

ILMN opened at $399.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.42 and its 200-day moving average is $321.18. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,256,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,804. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

