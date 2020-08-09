Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aon PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AON in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

