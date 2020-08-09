Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 169.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $116,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $430,508. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.