Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NeoPhotonics Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NeoPhotonics in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPTN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,891 shares of company stock valued at $526,604. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

