Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

