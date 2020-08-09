Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marcus Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE MCS opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Marcus by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

