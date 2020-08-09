Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 15.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 195,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $376,426.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,426.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,904,211. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

