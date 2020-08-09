Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

