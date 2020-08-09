Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 18,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

EQH opened at $20.61 on Friday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,476.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $40,123,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $30,895,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

