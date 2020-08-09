EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $54.53 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

