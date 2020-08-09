Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENLV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ENLV opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

