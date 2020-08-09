Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $69.64 and last traded at $71.08, approximately 1,992,080 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,390,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 57.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

