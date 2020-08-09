DURECT Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DURECT in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRRX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of DRRX opened at $2.33 on Friday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

