Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $68.00 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

