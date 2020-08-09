Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) EVP Nicholas C. Anthony Sells 31,081 Shares

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DRE opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

