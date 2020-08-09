Douglas F. Bauer Sells 12,324 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Stock

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TPH stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.70. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63.
TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
