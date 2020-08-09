Douglas F. Bauer Sells 12,324 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Stock

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPH stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.70. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

