Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Raised to $61.00 at Cowen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Diodes has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $328,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,390 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.