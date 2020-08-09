Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $26.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

DDS stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $605.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

