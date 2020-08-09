Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $40.73 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 168.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

