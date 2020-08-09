Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.03. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

