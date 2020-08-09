Dharti Patel Sells 10,000 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Dharti Patel sold 1,399 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,161.87.

On Monday, May 18th, Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $27,908.37.

SVMK stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. SVMK’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVMK by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 118,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SVMK by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SVMK by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SVMK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

