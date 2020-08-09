Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENGI. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.08) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.80 ($15.50).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.79 ($13.24) on Monday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.91.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.