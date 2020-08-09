Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,211. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,262,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,011,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.