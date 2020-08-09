Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

