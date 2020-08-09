Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $106.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion and a PE ratio of -600.07. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $9,047,800.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $6,074,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,938,798 shares of company stock worth $236,442,677 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 633.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

