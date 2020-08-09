Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DANOY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.71. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

